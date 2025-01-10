Insider Buying: LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Peter Clive Berger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,152.33).
LifeSafe Stock Down 23.5 %
LifeSafe stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.27. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.68.
About LifeSafe
The Company was founded as Firescue UK LTD in 2015, in order to develop an innovative, novel and eco-friendly fluid capable of extinguishing multiple types of fire.
