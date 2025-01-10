First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.38 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $2,301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,634.66. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $451,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.13. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.50.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.