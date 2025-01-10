Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of R opened at $158.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.62 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

