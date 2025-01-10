Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Enters Agreement with Ault & Company, Inc. for Sale of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and Series G Warrants

On January 6, 2025, Hyperscale Data, Inc., a Delaware corporation, known in the market as Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW), reported entering into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Ault & Company, Inc., also a Delaware corporation. The agreement involved the sale of 365 shares of Series G convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase 61,676 shares of the Company’s common stock to Ault & Company, Inc. for $365,000. As of January 6, 2025, the total purchase by Ault & Company, Inc. amounted to 860 shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and Series G Warrants to purchase 145,319 Warrant Shares, valuing at $860,000.

Get alerts:

The agreement details that Ault & Company, Inc. has the option to acquire up to $25 million of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and Series G Warrants in one or more closings. Notably, Ault & Company, Inc. is an affiliate of Ault Global.

This transaction was previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2024, as well as amended filings on January 3, 2025, and January 6, 2025, providing comprehensive details regarding the material terms of the Agreement, Series G Convertible Preferred Stock, and the Series G Warrants.

Additionally, the Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities as per Item 3.02 within the Current Report on Form 8-K indicates that the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and Series G Warrants, the subject of this sale, were offered and sold to the Purchaser in compliance with the exemption from registration requirements under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Moving forward, the Company’s activities will be guided by the terms and agreements outlined in the recent filing with the SEC, ensuring compliance with regulatory bodies and transparency in financial dealings. This significant sale of stocks and warrants reflects Ault Global’s strategic financial decisions and ongoing commitment to value creation for its stakeholders and investors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ault Global’s 8K filing here.

Ault Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Featured Articles