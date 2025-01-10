First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.31 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 212,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

