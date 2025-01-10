First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 33,200 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 325.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.7 %

YOU stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.41. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

