First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

