Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 148.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $129.17.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $1,733,716. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.85.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

