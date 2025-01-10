Orchid Island Capital Announces Book Value and Dividend Declaration

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) revealed key financial updates in its recent 8-K filing on January 8, 2025. The company disclosed an estimated book value of $8.09 per share as of December 31, 2024. Additionally, Orchid Island Capital provided details about its RMBS portfolio as of the same date and reported an estimated GAAP net income per share of $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2024. This figure includes an estimated $0.02 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. It is important to note that these numbers are preliminary, subject to potential revisions, and are awaiting review by the firm’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Get alerts:

In a further announcement, Orchid Island Capital declared a dividend for January 2025, totaling $0.12 per share of the company’s common stock. This dividend is scheduled for payment on February 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025. The ex-dividend date is also January 31, 2025. Apart from the dividend declaration, the company shared additional specifics regarding its RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2024. These details and other pertinent information are outlined in the company’s press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing and incorporated by reference.

Investors are advised to exercise caution regarding forward-looking statements within the 8-K report. Orchid Island Capital emphasized that while these statements are based on current expectations, actual results may differ. To gain insights into the diverse factors that could influence outcomes, investors can refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Notably, all forward-looking statements are valid only as of their publication date, given that new risks and uncertainties may emerge over time.

Finally, accompanying the disclosure are the relevant financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 contains the press release dated January 8, 2025, while Exhibit 104 encompasses the Cover Page Interactive Data File, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document. It is essential to note that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is not obligated to update or modify any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

As per the 8-K submission, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital, Inc., undersigned the report on behalf of the company on January 8, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Orchid Island Capital’s 8K filing here.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading