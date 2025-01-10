Vuzix Corporation Grants Restricted Stock Units to Key Executives

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) announced in an 8-K filing dated January 2, 2025, that it has granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to key executives as part of its compensation strategy. Specifically, the company granted 291,878 RSUs to Paul Travers, the Chief Executive Officer, 118,211 RSUs to Grant Russell, the Chief Financial Officer, and 111,642 RSUs to Peter Jameson, the Chief Operating Officer.

These RSUs are being granted under Vuzix Corporation’s existing 2023 Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to shareholder approval, which is expected to be obtained at the company’s 2025 annual shareholder meeting. Upon shareholder approval, 3,010,000 unvested options previously granted to Paul Travers, 1,625,000 unvested options previously granted to Grant Russell, and 270,000 unvested options previously granted to Peter Jameson, all with an exercise price of $19.00, will be surrendered and terminated.

The vesting of the RSUs includes a provision where 50% will vest three years from the grant date, and the remaining 50% may vest upon the achievement of certain performance results within the next three years. Vuzix Corporation also granted an aggregate of 183,967 RSUs with similar vesting terms and conditions to other management employees, resulting in the surrender and termination of 454,500 options initially granted to these employees.

Pending shareholder approval, a total of 5,359,500 options granted on March 17, 2021, will be surrendered and terminated, with up to 789,546 new RSUs granted in their place.

Vuzix Corporation’s compensation restructuring aims to align the interests of key executives and management with the overall performance and success of the company. These changes represent a strategic move to enhance executive compensation and reinforce performance-based incentives.

In conclusion, Vuzix Corporation’s recent decisions regarding stock-based compensation underscore its commitment to driving shareholder value while incentivizing top leadership to steer the company towards sustainable growth and success.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

