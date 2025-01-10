Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 39.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 14.8 %

SEDG stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 158.19%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,124.70. This represents a 176.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.