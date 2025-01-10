Holley’s (HLLY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $357.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at $124,670,883. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 288.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 56,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.