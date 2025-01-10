Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Price

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

OTIS stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

