Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

