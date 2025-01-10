Diversified Trust Co Buys 676 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 121.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.71%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.