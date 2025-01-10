Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Terminates Purchase Agreement with VCG Luna

Amedisys, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 3, 2025, announcing the termination of a purchase agreement. The agreement, initially entered into on June 28, 2024, involved Amedisys, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, and their subsidiaries as sellers, and VCG Luna, LLC as the purchaser.

UnitedHealth Group delivered a Termination Notice to VCG Luna on January 3, 2025, resulting in the termination of the VCG Purchase Agreement. Following this termination, UnitedHealth Group and VCG Luna reached an agreement on January 8, 2025, which included mutual releases of all claims related to the VCG Purchase Agreement between the parties.

The filing also included a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing uncertainties and risks related to the terminated agreement and the potential impact on Amedisys’s business operations and financial outcomes.

Forward-looking statements in the filing highlighted the complexities and uncertainties surrounding the termination of the agreement, potential regulatory hurdles, costs associated with the agreement, and the shift of management’s focus towards completing the transaction.

The filing reinforced that any forward-looking statements made were based on information available at the time and cautioned against relying solely on such statements due to the inherent uncertainties and risks involved.

Amedisys, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Ashworth, signed the report on January 8, 2025, on behalf of the company.

