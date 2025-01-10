Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 54,876 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jeff Horing sold 4,474,158 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $159,951,148.50.

On Monday, December 16th, Jeff Horing sold 70,673 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $2,552,002.03.

On Friday, December 13th, Jeff Horing sold 20,703 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $758,350.89.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $42,832,786.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -197.11, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 21.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino



nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

