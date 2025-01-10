HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $700.00 to $825.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.05.

Shares of HUBS opened at $708.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.89. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,625.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in HubSpot by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

