Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $247.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

