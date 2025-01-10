Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Personalis by 42.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 438.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

