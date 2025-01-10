Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

