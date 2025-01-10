WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at TD Cowen

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.57.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE KLG opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Zachary Gund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,200. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 88.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 3,575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

