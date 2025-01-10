Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 421.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRVI opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $309.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

