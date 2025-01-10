NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 55.5% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.