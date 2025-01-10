Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Lowered to Peer Perform Rating by Wolfe Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,914,237.12. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,904. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,918,725 shares of company stock worth $81,647,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,901,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 241.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after buying an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

