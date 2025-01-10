Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.75 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $83.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $4,108,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659.88. This represents a 99.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $134,813.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,085.79. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

