Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

KMB stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 117.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

