Real Good Food Company Faces Delisting from Nasdaq Following Recent Developments

On January 3, 2025, The Real Good Food Company, Inc. received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that its common stock would be delisted. The Nasdaq Hearings Panel decided to delist the company’s common stock, resulting in the suspension of trading on January 6, 2025.

In response to this event, on January 6, the company issued 1,041,752 shares of Class B common stock to affiliates of Emblem Investments Fund I, LP. This issuance was made in accordance with the terms of an Exchange Agreement dated September 20, 2024.

Additionally, on December 30, 2024, the company filed a Restated Certificate with the Secretary of State of Delaware to implement a reverse stock split of its common stock and allow for the issuance of additional Class B common stock. These changes were approved by stockholders at a Special Meeting on December 20, 2024.

The reverse stock split, effective on January 6, 2025, consolidated the outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock. Following this, the company’s Class A common stock ticker symbol changed from RGF to RGFC as trading transitioned to the over-the-counter market. The company’s Series A preferred stock was retired in connection with these developments.

These modifications were detailed in the Form 8-K filing submitted by The Real Good Food Company, Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Zimmer, signed off on the report on January 8, 2025.

As a result of these changes, further updates regarding Real Good Food Company’s financial standings and future plans are eagerly awaited by investors and the market at large.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

