Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $69.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker
Nextracker Trading Down 3.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth $45,416,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,545,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 88.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,667,000 after buying an additional 745,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 690,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 688,810 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.