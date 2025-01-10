Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $69.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Down 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Shares of NXT stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth $45,416,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,545,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 88.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,667,000 after buying an additional 745,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 690,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 688,810 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.