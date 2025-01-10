Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.