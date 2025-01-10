InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IHG opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $131.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

