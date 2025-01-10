UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

LEN stock opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. Lennar has a 12 month low of $130.91 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 523.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

