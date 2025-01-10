Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to “Outperform”

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $267.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $289.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.31.

Shares of LHX opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after buying an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

