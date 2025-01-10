Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $164.29.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This trade represents a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.