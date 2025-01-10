Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 11,531 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.41.

Shares of QRVO opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

