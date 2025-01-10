McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE MKC opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,226. This trade represents a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

