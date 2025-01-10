Diversified Trust Co Has $722,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,283,000 after purchasing an additional 645,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 10.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,082,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 61,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.69.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.74 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

