Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 59,114 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $2,674,908.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,679.50. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.59. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

