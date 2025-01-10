Diversified Trust Co Sells 24,860 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 507,643 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $99.80. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $82,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,620.60. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,095 shares of company stock worth $3,731,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

