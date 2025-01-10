Gate City Capital Management, Purchases 240,609 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 240,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $2,706,851.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 863,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,718,256.25. This represents a 38.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of SGA opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
