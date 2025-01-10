Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 4,788 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $626.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 68,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after acquiring an additional 483,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 99.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

