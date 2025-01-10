John E. Koryl Sells 396,478 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RealReal Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of REAL opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $957.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.87. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

