Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,584 shares of company stock valued at $815,217. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

