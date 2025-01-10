CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

