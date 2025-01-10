CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

