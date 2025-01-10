Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 331,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,845,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,166 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 746,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 160,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

