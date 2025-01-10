Diversified Trust Co Has $981,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tenable by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,273.34. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $89,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,745.60. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.