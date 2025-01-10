Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) & Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Head-To-Head Review

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) and Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clene and Emisphere Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 4 1 3.20 Emisphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clene currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 946.40%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than Emisphere Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $421,000.00 104.85 -$49.50 million ($5.28) -1.00 Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clene and Emisphere Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Emisphere Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clene.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Clene shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Clene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Emisphere Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and Emisphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene -8,556.77% -1,106.30% -85.11% Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clene beats Emisphere Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company also develops CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to support wound healing; and CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease and to provide immune support for symptom resolution. In addition, it markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Emisphere Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions. The company's preclinical programs focus on the development of oral formulations for the treatment of diabetes; and products in the areas of cardiovascular, appetite suppression, and pain, as well as in the development and expansion of nutritional supplement products. It has license agreements with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop and commercialize oral formulations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in combination with Emisphere carriers, as well as to develop and commercialize oral formulations of Novo Nordisk's insulin using the company's Eligen Technology. The company was formerly known as Clinical Technologies Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in 1991. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

