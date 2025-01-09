O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,205.74 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $921.25 and a 12 month high of $1,283.96. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,154.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,269.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.