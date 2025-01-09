Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 48 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $254.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.87, for a total value of $14,216,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,920. This represents a 32.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,085 shares of company stock worth $95,380,557. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.